Medical drug shortages hit Malawi public hospitals as DHOs exhaust...
Most district public hospitals have run out of essential medical drugs as DHOs have exhausted their budget allocations for buying drugs for 2016/17 financial...
MAGGA says Gov’t lukewarm on fight against drug, substance abuse
Malawi Girl Guide Association (MAGGA) has retaliated that there is a need for cordial working relationship between government and other stakeholders who are in...
Admarc signed two local contracts at $350 and $360 per tonne
While Admarc’s maize contract with a Zambian company to supply 100 000 metric tonnes at $345 is controversial because it is considered too expensive,...
FA Malawi yet to recruit a media officer
The country’s football governing body, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is yet to recruit a media officer as per the requirement of Confederation of African Football (CAF) that each national...
AG queries contracts signed behind his back
Government has reportedly signed multi-billion kwacha deals with local and international contractors but the Attorney General’s (AG) office, which is supposed to vet such contracts, was bypassed.According to our sources at...
‘Know Your Star’: Malawi Celebrities’ To Feature On Zambezi Magic
Malawi Know your Star, Presenter, Juliet RoyoDStv’s Zambezi Magic has announced the coming of another locally produced programme called “Know Your Star’ which will feature amazing real life stories of Malawi’s...
Govt pays k2 billion gratuity to MPs
Despite the country’s economy tilting on the precipice and service delivery being hugely compromised, government has yielded to pressure from members of Parliament (MPs) and has paid them K11 million each...
Opposition to press for maizegate, K236bn cashgate in Malawi parliament
Opposition leaders have said they will take government to task over maizegate and K236 billion cashgate when parliament meets from this Monday. Chakwera: we need report Lazarus Chakwera, Leader of Opposition in parliament...
Flames face Madagascar in Chan
Malawi national football team will start Africa Nations Championship (Chan) campaign against Madagascar in April.The Flames start away to Madagascar in a two-legged first round encounter on the weekend of April...
Sulom can get co-sponsors
Super League of Malawi (Sulom) is at liberty to engage co-sponsors of the Super League as long as the sponsorship is not in breach of the current contract with TNM, Nation...
Behind APM, Chilima fall out
It was supposed to be a dream presidential partnership—an octogenarian law professor with government experience at the top of the ticket backed by a dashing, young and charismatic business executive with...