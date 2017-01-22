MOST POPULAR
CSO’s want vigil at airport against ‘above the law’ Chaponda: Suspended...
Human rights activist Allie Mwachande with backing from fellow Human Rights Defenders (HRD) including the vocal Gift Trapence who is also Executive Director for Centre for...
Parliamentary inquiry on maizegate extends mandate to next week: Zambia...
Officials from Parliament’s inquiry on the procurement of Zambia maize say the probe on maizegate has been extended up to next week, a week...
Malata set for next move
Flames in and out towering central defender Lucky Malata is set to end all speculations regarding his next move following the expiry of his...
CGAL breaks silence on tractor project
Cotton Ginners Africa Limited (CGAL) has said it is working on modalities to boost its K1.3 billion tractor hire scheme project.This is a project...
Tsabola ndi waphindu, wophweka kulima
Ulimi wa tsabola umaoneka opanda pake komanso ogwetsa mphwayi, koma Benison Kuziona, mkulu wa Bungwe la Zikometso Innovation and Productivity Centre akuti ulimiwu ndi...
MRA contradicts Admarc on Maize
As the parliamentary inquiry into the manner in which Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) procured maize from Zambia entered a third day yesterday,...
Give me names of rotten ministers, Malawi leader challenges opposition
President Peter Mutharika has challenged the opposition to name the seven corrupt Cabinet ministers or else they should shut up. President Mutharika: There are no 7 cashgate ministers Mutharika said he was tired...
TLT in 4-day biblical stewardship training
The Malawi Chapter for the United Kingdom-based Timothy Leadership Training (TLT) will from January 30 to February 4 hold a four-day biblical stewardship training at Saint Michael and All Angels Hall...
Bingu Stadium vandalism irks Chinese ambassador
Chinese Ambassador Wang Shi-Ting Wang says it is the responsibility of every Malawian to take care of the new $67 million Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe as it is a national...
Afraid of Bushiri: Kachaje withdraws from Malawi youth empowerment conference
One of Malawi’s most decorated motivational speakers and economist Henry Kachaje has surprised the nation for pulling out of a youth empowerment conference after learning that South African based man of...
APM Meets MHRC Commissioners:Told To Focus More On Tax Evasion, Money Laundering
State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appealed to the Malawi Human Rights Commission-MHRC to extend their work to areas of tax evasion and money laundering as they also contribute to...