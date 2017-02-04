MOST POPULAR
More
Malawi airport police intercepts Ukraine bound Cannabis
Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) Police says it intercepted two giraffe curios stuffed with Indian Hemp (Chamba) addressed to a recipient in Ukraine. Siezed items at...
NYASA TIMES
Mabedi blames Bullets over Gabeya failed South Africa move
Former Nyasa Big Bullets and Malawi national football team captain Patrick Mabedi has blamed Bullets over the flop of defender Miracle Gabeya’s move to...
Mwenifumbo rules out resigning from parliamentary inquiry on maizegate
Karonga Central MP Frank Mwenifumbo has ruled out resigning from the parliamentary inquiry on maizegate following his severe criticisms to the chairman of the...
DESIGN
CCJP in justice delivery project
Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) of Blantyre Archdiocese has said it is committed to promoting justice delivery among vulnerable people through various...
MALAWI NATION
Fisp in dire straits
Smarting from scarcity or late delivery of inputs, a situation report paints a bleak picture of the 2016/ 2017 Fisp that it is dogged...
Lake Basin Programme in afforestation drive
The Malawi Lake Basin Programme (MLBP) plans to plant about one million trees as one way of complementing government’s efforts in arresting deforestation and...
MARAVI POST
LATEST ARTICLES
Mwalweni hired to coach Chitipa United
Former youthful Karonga United coach, Kondwani Mwalweni, has been hired to take charge of the 2016 Northern Region Simama League Champions, Chitipa United, as they start a new life in the...
Malawi airport police intercepts Ukraine bound Cannabis
Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) Police says it intercepted two giraffe curios stuffed with Indian Hemp (Chamba) addressed to a recipient in Ukraine. Siezed items at Kamuzu International Airport Public Relation Officer for KIA...
Nankhumwa defiant, promises to donate another K3.5mil bicycles to constituency
Cash-rich and powerful Minister of Local government and rural development, Kondwani Nankhumwa has said he will make a K3.5 million bicycle donation to traditional leaders in his constituency despite the fact...
Mvalo retains Golf Union presidency
Frank Mvalo retained his seat as president of the Golf Union of Malawi (GUoM) during an elective annual general meeting (AGM) held at Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) last weekend.Mvalo, a member...
D-Day for Miss Malawi Southern Region
YVONNE SUNDU profiles the last two models who joins the other six in the Southern Region edition of Miss Malawi contest tonight in Blantyre.Gloria MsindiraGloria Msindira, 22, holds a diploma in...
CCJP in justice delivery project
Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) of Blantyre Archdiocese has said it is committed to promoting justice delivery among vulnerable people through various programmes the commission is implementing.In February last...
Mabedi blames Bullets over Gabeya failed South Africa move
Former Nyasa Big Bullets and Malawi national football team captain Patrick Mabedi has blamed Bullets over the flop of defender Miracle Gabeya’s move to a top South Africa league team Highlands...
28th AU Summit Excites President Mutharika: Back On Commercial Flight
President Mutharika arrives from Addis Ababa ,Ethiopia at Kamuz International Airport (C)Stanley MakutiMalawi President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday returned from his working visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he participated in...
Mwenifumbo rules out resigning from parliamentary inquiry on maizegate
Karonga Central MP Frank Mwenifumbo has ruled out resigning from the parliamentary inquiry on maizegate following his severe criticisms to the chairman of the inquiry. Mwenifumbo: I will remain member The plain talking...