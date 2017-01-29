MOST POPULAR
Woman raped in presence of her husband: Malawi court jails rapist...
The Phalombe First Grade Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced a 31-year-old man Patrick Kamoto to 168 months (14 years) imprisonment with hard labour...
How about naming the facility ‘National Stadium’ that personalising development projects
In 1994 under the hot debate between the National Consultative Council (NCC ) with representatives from opposition groups and NEC with representatives from the...
MP Lucius Banda visits hailstorm victims in Balaka North: Donates items...
United Democratic Front (UDF) Balaka North Parliamenterian Lucius Banda on Friday 27th January 2016 visited 30 families that were affected by hailstorm in Lemu...
Why Christians should submit to employers
It is by the grace of God that I joined this company. And it will be by the same grace that I will leave....
God’s time is the best, says PIM leader
Leader of the Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) Church, Reverend Patrick Makondesa, has called upon people to always wait for God’s time for His blessings,...
Likodzo limatha magazi m’thupi
Likodzo ndi matenda amodzi amene akapanda kuzindikiridwa msanga akhoza kupha munthu chifukwa amayamwa magazi.Michael Luhanga amene ndi katswiri pa matenda a likodzo kuofesi ya...
Silver confirm Kamwendo interest
Silver Strikers have revealed their interest in Be Forward Wanderers players, including midfield talisman Joseph Kamwendo.However, Wanderers have challenged the Bankers that they cannot afford the former Orlando Pirates player. Wanted:...
National Day of Prayer: Malawi to Pray against Challenges on January 29
The Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) is set to lead Malawians into a National Day of Prayer on Sunday, January 29, where among others, the congregation will seek God’s intervention is...
Man killed during beer fight in Blantyre, 5 suspects arrested – Malawi Police
A 30-year-old man was on last Sunday killed during a fight that had ensued at one of drinking joints in Chilobwe Township in Blantyre, Malawi police have confirmed. Divala: Five arrested The deceased...
Mount Pleasant urges chairs to be Christ centered
Committee chairs of Mount Pleasant CCAP in Blantyre City Presbytery have been told to be Christ-centered as they discharge their duties.Church moderator Reverend Baxton Maulidi said this last Sunday during the...