FAM hails first beach soccer refereeing course
Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has hailed Fifa for organising a first ever beach soccer refereeing course in the country.FAM first vice-president James Mwenda...
Mixed fortunes
The gods of football have smiled at Nyasa Big Bullets talisman Chiukepo Msowoya who has signed a six-month deal at South African Premier Soccer...
Nyasa Bullets AGM set for 4 Feb: Supporters committee to have polls
Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club has announced that it will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 4th February 2016 where among other things, a new Main Supporters Committee is expected...
In the absence of justice conflict reigns, in the absence of accountable govt...
Political intolerance from the time of multiparty system and reluctance by the Executive arm to exercise justice and the rule of law has pushed our nation into disrepute locally and internationally....
Government changes tune
Government has backed down on its earlier plans to allow 60 000 people into Bingu National Stadium (BNS) for the facility’s official launch this Saturday.Recently, the organising committee’s media and publicity...
BB take players to task over trials
Nyasa Big Bullets are demanding an explanation from their players who sneaked out of the country for trials.The club’s chairperson Noel Lipipa was reacting to goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe’s trip to Mozambique...
Madonna confirms to be in Malawi, plays down bid to adopt 2 more kids:...
Pop star Madonna has confirmed an earlier story by Nyasa Times that she is in Malawi but has played down the assertion that she has applied to adopt two more children...
Solicitor General Chikaya Banda walks out of ‘maizegate’ presidential inquiry: Commissioners to visit Zambia
Solicitor General (SG) and Secretary for the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Janet Chikaya Banda has staged a walk out of presidential commission of inquiry on the Zambia maize saga after members of...
K-Bonnie returns with ‘52’ under new name ‘VIP to God’
Five years after releasing the critically acclaimed controversial song ‘Malawians are stupid’ which stirred debate on social media, K-Bonnie returns with another thought provoking song ‘52’. K-Bonnie Trading under a new moniker ‘VIP...
Cezobal champions to hold awards gala
Central Zone Basketball League (Cezobal) champions Central Knights will award its outstanding players for a flourishing season which saw the team scooping all the four trophies in the region.Titles Knights won...