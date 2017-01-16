MOST POPULAR
God is angry with Malawi because of ‘opposite of the positive’...
Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) president Reverend Patrick Makondetsa has said God is angry with Malawi which is facing economic turmoil blaming the media for negative...
CSO’s declares 17 January ‘Black Tuesday’ as Maizegate inter-party hearing commence
Human rights activist Charles Kajoloweka who is founder and Executive Director of Mzuzu based Organization Youth and Society (YAS) with backing from three other...
Island Pub wears new face for maximum entertainment
The new year promises to be full of entertainment for fun enthusiasts in Lilongwe ad the newly opened drinking joint, Island Pub has worn...
Kamwendo spits fire
Be Forward Wanderers midfield star Joseph ‘JK’ Kamwendo has said he is bitter with the way the Nomads arranged their trials in Japan,...
Ana avala umasiye Makolo akali moyo
Nthawi ya nkhomaliro yakwana, pamsika wa Manje mumzinda wa Blantyre ambiri akudya nsima pamene ena akusaka chakudya.Kuponya maso patali pali ana atatu, Fakili wa...
God, love and the pastors
The Book of Matthew is very clear about the greatest Commandment—love. One should not wish death or bad luck upon others.Unfortunately, many who claim...
Total dangles two Afcon tickets
The Flames might have failed to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) currently underway in Gabon, but Total Malawi Limited will sponsor two of their lucky customers to...
Karonga Utd merges with Kapolo Stars
In a desperate need to an early come back into the TNM Super League, one of elite League relegated sides Karonga United has merged with Northern Region Football League (NRFL) outfit...
Kaliati takes a swipe at festival organisers
Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Patricia Kaliati has condemned some festival and event organisers for taking a ‘casual approach’ in the organisation of their activities.The minister made the...
FAM suffers K255m revenue drop
Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) annual revenue has dropped by K255 million in the year ending June 2016, financial statements presented at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lilongwe on Saturday...
Mzuzu University staff rebuff 10% salary increament: University of Malawi Council says Poly reopening...
Members of Mzuzu University Academic Staff Union (Muasu) and Mzuni Non-academic Staff Trade Union (Munastu) have rejected a 10 percemt salary increment offer offered to them by the university’s administration. Mzuni Students...