Mozambican refugee population surge at Malawi camp
Government officials are expressing concern that the population of Mozambican refugees at Luwani camp has surged drastically. Mwanza DC, Gift Rapozo: Number of refugees from...
Malawi army to hold sports gala to reward KB, athletes
Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander, General Griffin Supuni Phiri has disclosed that he would organise a sports gala to reward Kamuzu Barracks Football Club...
Malawi Police rescure two criminals from mob justice, arrested for impersonating...
Malawi Police arescued two suspected criminals from mob justice after they were arrested for impersonating police officerd at Lirangwe in Blantyre. Two suspected criminals Ramsey Mushani...
Kasungu, Mangochi stadium projects completed
The construction of the multi-million kwacha Kasungu and Mangochi stadia has been completed meaning the facilities could be ready to host matches, mostly for...
Clash of cohorts at Unima
Some students selected to colleges in the University of Malawi (Unima) have said the delay to begin their studies is killing the desire for...
Donors,govt abandon cashgate strategy
Special Cashgate prosecutor Kamudoni Nyasulu has lamented lack of coordinated action on current corruption cases.Nyasulu, who successfully prosecuted Cashgate cases through the office of...
Sober Reflections On The Maize Issue
Loud & ClearThe whole thing is beginning to sound like much ado about nothing. But we welcome the prudent idea of an independent Commission of Enquiry. Otherwise, the more one reflects...
Thunder quash Stars’ third place hopes
Thunder Queens have quashed Alliance Capital Stars’ hopes for a third-place finish in the Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League (SRNL) with a 54-25 beating at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) on...
Blantyre goes wild, mayoral polls shock residents as Chalamanda loses to Ndipo
Residents in Blantyre have taken up on social media to express shock at the loss of mayor Noel Chalamanda in the mayoral elections. Two votes not enough for Chalamanda (right) as he...
Designer wants more investments in youths
Unless government and the private sector invest in youth programmes and encourage the leadership of young people, youths will continue to sail in poverty thereby worsening the country’s economy.This was said...
BB polls this month
Nyasa Big Bullets have said they will have an elective annual general meeting (AGM) later this month.The club’s chairperson Noel Lipipa and board of trustees secretary Jim Kalua confirmed the development...