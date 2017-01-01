MOST POPULAR
NYASA TIMES
MALAWI NATION
Vice Chancellor creates hell for registrar Moyo at Malawi Adventist University
Administration crisis at Malawi Adventist University (MAU), reportedly being fired-up by the university’s vice chancellor Mozecie Kadyakapita, could spell doom for the institution as members of staff have turned against him...
‘Malawi is safest country in Africa for tourists’
Roger Gardner, Sunbird Tourism Limited chief executive officer will soon leave the country for South Africa after serving in Malawi for three and a half years. In this interview with our...
Mzuni denies Wanderers maximum points: Malawi TNM Super League
Twice this season, cup specialists Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have failed to beat Mzuni FC in the TNM Super League.They lost 4-2 at home at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre in the...
Cooperatives contributing to Malawi economic growth – Official
Assistant Registrar of Cooperatives in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Chezani Otaniele has commended Comsip cooperative for the role they are playing in improving the country’s economy. Project Manager for...
Comsip co-op leaders told to be transparent and accountable
Leaders of various cooperatives under Community Savings and Investment Promotion (Comsip) union limited have been urged to be aggressive and accountable in the management of their groups. COMSIP Board Chair Canaan Gondwe...
Indian businessman arrested at Malawi airport for attempting to externalise K504 mil
A 38 year-old Malawian businessman of Indian Origin has been arrested for attempting to externalize foreign currency amounting to about K504 million. Indian Businessman Iqbal Mohmad The money which he wanted to externalise Police...
Experts discuss land governance to boost agri investment
Representatives of farmers and of civil society organisations, providers of small, low-interest loans and Rwanda government officials have been meeting in Kigali to discuss how to mainstream land governance in agricultural...
KB win TNM Super League title: Malawi football champions for the first time, what...
Exactly three weeks after suffering a painful loss to Mighy Be Forward Wanderers in the FISD Challenge Cup final, Kamuzu Barracks FC had the last laugh on Saturday, December 31, 2016...