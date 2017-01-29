LATEST ARTICLES

Woman raped in presence of  her husband: Malawi court  jails rapist 14 years

The  Phalombe First Grade Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced a 31-year-old man Patrick Kamoto to 168 months (14 years) imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 32-year-old woman in presence...

Silver confirm Kamwendo interest

Silver Strikers have revealed their interest in Be Forward Wanderers players, including midfield talisman Joseph Kamwendo.However, Wanderers have challenged the Bankers that they cannot afford the former Orlando Pirates player. Wanted:...

Why Christians should submit to employers

 It is by the grace of God that I joined this company. And it will be by the same grace that I will leave. No one can tell me what to...

Polytechnic student caught stealing in People’s Shop

National Day of Prayer: Malawi to Pray against Challenges on January 29

The Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) is set to lead Malawians into a National Day of Prayer on Sunday, January 29, where among others, the congregation will seek God’s intervention is...

Man killed during beer fight in Blantyre, 5 suspects arrested – Malawi Police

A 30-year-old man was on  last Sunday killed during a fight that had ensued at one of drinking joints in Chilobwe Township in Blantyre,  Malawi police have confirmed. Divala: Five arrested The deceased...

How about naming the facility ‘National Stadium’ that personalising development projects

In 1994 under the hot debate between the National Consultative Council (NCC ) with representatives from opposition groups and NEC with representatives from the government of MCP, it was agreed that...

MP Lucius Banda visits hailstorm victims in Balaka North: Donates items worth K1mil

United Democratic Front (UDF) Balaka North Parliamenterian  Lucius Banda on Friday 27th January 2016 visited 30 families that were affected by hailstorm in Lemu Village in the Area of Sub-traditional Authority...

Mount Pleasant urges chairs to be Christ centered

 Committee chairs of Mount Pleasant CCAP in Blantyre City Presbytery have been told to be Christ-centered as they discharge their duties.Church moderator Reverend Baxton Maulidi said this last Sunday during the...

Peter Mutharika makes ‘Bingu Stadium’ his brothers dream a reality

