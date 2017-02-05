LATEST ARTICLES

FA Malawi yet to recruit a media officer

The country’s football governing body, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is yet to recruit a media officer as per the requirement of Confederation of African Football (CAF) that each national...

AG queries contracts signed behind his back

Government has reportedly signed multi-billion kwacha deals with local and international contractors but the Attorney General’s (AG) office, which is supposed to vet such contracts, was bypassed.According to our sources at...

Malawi parliamentary committee leaving no stone unturned in Zambia: Maize deal draws in Trans...

‘Know Your Star’: Malawi Celebrities’ To Feature On Zambezi Magic

Malawi Know your Star, Presenter, Juliet RoyoDStv’s Zambezi Magic has announced the coming of another locally produced programme called “Know Your Star’ which will feature amazing real life stories of Malawi’s...

Govt pays k2 billion gratuity to MPs

Despite the country’s economy tilting on the precipice and service delivery being hugely compromised, government has yielded to pressure from members of Parliament (MPs) and has paid them K11 million each...

Robbery earns man 14-year jail term in Salima

Opposition to press for maizegate, K236bn cashgate in Malawi parliament

Opposition leaders have said they will take government to task over maizegate and K236 billion cashgate when parliament meets from this Monday. Chakwera: we need report Lazarus Chakwera, Leader of Opposition in parliament...

Flames face Madagascar in Chan

Malawi national football team will start Africa Nations Championship (Chan) campaign against Madagascar in April.The Flames start away to Madagascar in a two-legged first round encounter on the weekend of April...

Sulom can get co-sponsors

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) is at liberty to engage co-sponsors of the Super League as long as the sponsorship is not in breach of the current contract with TNM, Nation...

Behind APM, Chilima fall out

It was supposed to be a dream presidential partnership—an octogenarian law professor with government experience at the top of the ticket backed by a dashing, young and charismatic business executive with...
