Mwalweni hired to coach Chitipa United

Former youthful Karonga United coach, Kondwani Mwalweni, has been hired to take charge of the 2016 Northern Region Simama League Champions, Chitipa United, as they start a new life in the...

Malawi airport police intercepts Ukraine bound Cannabis

Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) Police says it intercepted two giraffe curios stuffed with Indian Hemp (Chamba) addressed to a recipient in Ukraine. Siezed items at Kamuzu International Airport Public Relation Officer for KIA...

Nankhumwa defiant, promises to donate another K3.5mil bicycles to constituency

Cash-rich and powerful  Minister of  Local government  and rural development, Kondwani Nankhumwa has said he will make a K3.5 million bicycle donation to traditional leaders in his constituency despite the fact...

Mvalo retains Golf Union presidency

 Frank Mvalo retained his seat as president of the Golf Union of Malawi (GUoM) during an elective annual general meeting (AGM) held at Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) last weekend.Mvalo, a member...

D-Day for Miss Malawi Southern Region

YVONNE SUNDU profiles the last two models who joins the other six in the Southern Region edition of Miss Malawi contest tonight in Blantyre.Gloria MsindiraGloria Msindira, 22, holds a diploma in...

CCJP in justice delivery project

 Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) of Blantyre Archdiocese has said it is committed to promoting justice delivery among vulnerable people through various programmes the commission is implementing.In February last...

FD Communications tops Malawi advertising industry, Scoops two CIM awards

Mabedi blames Bullets over Gabeya failed South Africa move

Former Nyasa Big Bullets and Malawi national football team captain Patrick Mabedi has blamed Bullets over the flop of defender Miracle Gabeya’s move to a top South Africa league team Highlands...

28th AU Summit Excites President Mutharika: Back On Commercial Flight

President Mutharika arrives from Addis Ababa ,Ethiopia at Kamuz International Airport (C)Stanley MakutiMalawi President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday  returned from his working visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he participated in...

Mwenifumbo rules out resigning from parliamentary inquiry on maizegate

Karonga Central MP Frank Mwenifumbo has ruled out resigning from the parliamentary inquiry on maizegate following his severe criticisms to the chairman of the inquiry. Mwenifumbo: I will remain member The plain talking...
