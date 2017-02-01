MOST POPULAR
Mother and son killed in Ntcheu fatal accident near Uncle B...
A fatal road accident has claimed lives of a mother and her son on the morning of Wednesday February 1, 2017 in Ntcheu district,...
Airtel Malawi opens Salima Express Shop –We’re not leaving
In its bid of ensuring in bringing services closer to the people, a leading telecommunications company Airtel Malawi on Tuesday, opened another shop in the...
UNICEF seeks $22mil emergency assistance for hunger-stricken Malawi children
As the lean season in Malawi hit its peak, close to 1 million children will be affected by hunger as the country struggles to...
Mzuzu Coffee, Kwithu tomato on high demand in USA
The Africa Liaison for the City of Dallas, Regina Hill Onyeibe, has said Mzuzu coffee and Kwithu Kitchen tomato products are on high demand...
Councillors are agents of development—Nice
National Initiative for Civic Education (Nice) Trust has said development will remain a far-fetched dream in areas that disregard councillors’ presence.Mwanza Nice district civic...
Girl Guide reshapes Chiradzulu school girls
Cases of teenage pregnancies and early marriages are dropping in Chiradzulu thanks to school girls’ resolute participation in Girl Guide Association (GGA) events.Last Saturday,...
Fiscal Police clears ex-BB officials
Fiscal Police has cleared all those that were implicated in the alleged mismanagement of gate revenue from a TNM Super League match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers in...
Attorney General will present Chaponda suspension appeal in Supreme Court of Malawi
The State is appealing against the Mzuzu High Court ruling extending an injunction which some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) obtained restraining Agriculture and Water Development Minister against George Chaponda from executing...
Nomads set to extend coaching panel’s tenure
Be Forward Wanderers have said the executive committee is set to endorse the technical panel’s tenure when it meets later this week.Technical director Jack ‘Africa’ Chamangwana, coach Yasin ‘Titch’ Osman and...
Malawi celebrities to feature on DSTV
Local Malawi celebrities will be featured on DStv when a new programme hits the screens next month.Through Zambezi Magic channel, the coming of another locally produced programme called ‘Know Your Star’...
Malawi Police extends bail for MCP treasonous suspects to Jun 30: Court review Feb 14
The Malawi Police in Lilongwe on Tuesday, for the ninth time extended bail for opposiiton Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislators Jessie Kabwila, Peter Chakhwantha, and another official Ulemu Msungama, accused of...