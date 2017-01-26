LATEST ARTICLES

Nyasa Bullets AGM set for 4 Feb: Supporters committee to have polls

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club has announced that it will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 4th February 2016 where among other things, a new Main Supporters Committee is expected...

In the absence of justice conflict reigns, in the absence of accountable govt...

Political intolerance from the time of multiparty system and reluctance by the Executive arm to exercise justice and the rule of law has pushed our nation into disrepute locally and internationally....

Government changes tune

 Government has backed down on its earlier plans to allow 60 000 people into Bingu National Stadium (BNS) for the facility’s official launch this Saturday.Recently, the organising committee’s media and publicity...

DPP northern region deputy treasurer abducts and defiles a 14 year old girl

BB take players to task over trials

 Nyasa Big Bullets are demanding an explanation from their players who sneaked out of the country for trials.The club’s chairperson Noel Lipipa was reacting to goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe’s trip to Mozambique...

Madonna confirms to be in Malawi, plays down bid to adopt 2 more kids:...

Pop star Madonna has confirmed an earlier story by Nyasa Times that she is in Malawi but  has played down the assertion that she has applied to adopt two more children...

Solicitor General Chikaya Banda walks out of ‘maizegate’ presidential inquiry: Commissioners to visit Zambia

Solicitor General (SG) and Secretary for the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Janet Chikaya Banda has staged a walk out of  presidential commission of inquiry on the Zambia maize saga after members of...

K-Bonnie returns with ‘52’ under new name ‘VIP to God’

Five years after releasing the critically acclaimed controversial song ‘Malawians are stupid’ which stirred debate on social media, K-Bonnie returns with another thought provoking song ‘52’. K-Bonnie Trading under a new moniker ‘VIP...

Cezobal champions to hold awards gala

 Central Zone Basketball League (Cezobal) champions Central Knights will award its outstanding players for a flourishing season which saw the team scooping all the four trophies in the region.Titles Knights won...

Ironical! Pres. Mutharika regrets cashgate, defiance of rules but defends law-defying ‘cashgate’ ministers

