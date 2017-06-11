About 10 passengers are feared dead and dozen others severely injured after the bus they were traveling in an road accident at Manjawira along the M1 Road in Ntcheu.

The bus belonging to Future Tours was going to Blantyre from Lilongwe.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that 10peopke have died, several with their heads cut.

The victims were rushed to Balaka District Hospital.

The accident happened when the speeding bus’ front tyres burst before overturning several times killing and injuring some of the passengers.

