I NOW HAVE A PARTY

To all my beloved friends, I allow me to announce that I have finally joined a political party. And the party officials are processing that I should have a party membership card. The party I have joined is the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).

I loved this party since I was a child aged 9 after falling head-over-heels in love with its founding leader, Chakufwa Chihana. As a kid I had a feeling that Kamuzu was a god and he could not die. I feared even to whisper his name or entertain useless thoughts about him lest he reads my mind and kill me. I did not even dare to accidentally dream anything about him in my sleep lest he knows about it and make me dinner for his crocodiles.