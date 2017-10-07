



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s hip-hop superstar Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalilani, will celebrate his AFRIMA nomination at Cockpit Lounge slated for Saturday, October 7, in Lilongwe.

In a press statement released and made available to the Maravi Post, at the party, there will be performances by Tay Grin, Theo Thomson, Sonyezo, and DJ Nathan Tunes.

Straight from his exploits in Uganda – where he shot a music video for One More Touch with Bebe Cool, and South Africa – where he performed in Sun City and also recorded a video with Jamaica’s Beenie Man, Buffalo Souljah, Da Les and Zanni Challe.

Tay Grin is set to party with his fans to celebrate All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) nomination.

“There is no time to rest as I eye new markets for my music across Africa and beyond. I realise that everything I have achieved in my music career is because of my fans that is why I want to celebrate this nomination with them and encourage them to continue voting. I am glad that Nyau Music has grown and the brand is now recognisable across the continent.”

“It is a game of numbers and I believe my success will be celebrated by a lot of people in Malawi. Wherever I have performed, I have represented the country well both as a culture enthusiast and UN’s HeForShe campaigner,” said Tay Grin.

In AFRIMA, Tay Grin will be competing with a number of South Africa artists like Hugh Masekela, hip-hop artist AKA, Nasty C, Emtee and Nduduzo. Completing the line-up of nominees is Jay Prayzah from Zimbabwe.

Tay Grin is one of the most successful artists in Malawi with a number of awards and collaborations with international artists.

In 2009, he won Channel O’s Best Collabo or Duo with the video ‘My Type of Guy’ which features Buffalo Souljah, Gal Level and DJ Waxxy.

In 2014, he was voted Most Influential Person by Hub Magazine UK and he also won In 2014, Tay Grin won a Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts (BEFFTA) award for Best International African Act.

In, 2016 he won BEFFTA Star Award in the music category, voted 2016 Malawian urban artist and best video (UMP) and won 2016 WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards Best Traditional Video award with Chipapapa which features Nigeria’s 2baba and in 2017, he won Nyasa Music Awards’ in three categories Best Male, Best Live and Best Video.

Tay Grin has collaborated with Sway (UK), Brick & Lace (Jamaica), Naeto C (Nigeria), Ice Prince (Nigeria), 2face (Nigeria), Wahu (Kenya), Nameless (Kenya), Double HP (South Africa), Lira (South Africa), Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe), Gal Level (Namibia), Scar (Botswana), Petersen (Zambia), Kmillian (Zambia), Vee (Botswana), Stagga (Botswana), Hamoba (Zambia), Slap Dee (Zambia), DA Les and Ishmael (South Africa) Orezi (Nigeria) and Ric Hassani (Nigeria).

To vote for Tay Grin, visit www.afrima.org or find the link on the artist’s social media platforms: Twitter: @Tay_Grin Instagram: @taygrin Facebook: Tay Grin Official YouTube: TayGrin

The post Lilongwe Cockpit hosts Tay Grin’s AFRIMA nomination party appeared first on The Maravi Post.





Source link