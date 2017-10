Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi has commended traditional leaders and communities for their contribution to the attainment of open defecation free (ODF) status in the country. Speaking when he declared Traditional Authority (T/A) Kaphaizi, Sub-T/As…

The post Minister Muluzi says traditional leaders crucial in attaining Open Defecation Free status appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link