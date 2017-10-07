



TNM Super League leaders, Be Forward Wanderers’ title credentials will be under heavy scrutiny when they fulfill two tricky fixtures in Lilongwe from Saturday.

First, Nomads face second-placed Silver Strikers at Silver Stadium Saturday before meeting fourth-positioned Blue Eagles at Nankhaka Ground Sunday.

Buoyed by a 2-0 victory over Mafco last week, the Nomads are hoping to grind out results in the two fixtures and increase their chances of ending a 10- year wait for the league title.

But facing Silver and Eagles within 24 hours will not be an easy task, although the Nomads have depth in the squad to cope with such type of high-profile games.

Silver and Eagles are always tough customers especially at their own backyard.

Smarting from consecutive 1-1 draws against Masters Security and Dwangwa United in the league, Silver hope to return to winning ways.

Though undefeated in the league, the Central Bankers have dropped more points.

When the battle begins Saturday afternoon, both teams must find better tactics on how to overcome each other.

In the first-round, the two teams shared the spoils after a goal-less draw at Bingu National Stadium. But Silver beat Wanderers 10-9 on post-match penalties in the Airtel Top 8 Cup final.

Silver Team Manager, Francis Songo, has since declared total war on the Nomads.

“It is like a cup final. The confidence is back in the team and we know Wanderers are beatable. We have worked on the problems,” Songo said.

Silver’s unbeaten record will also be under threat this afternoon against the star-studded Nomads.

Nomads Team Manager, Steve Madeira, said the trip to Lilongwe was a tough one.

“Tough outing to Lilongwe, the Silver game will shape up our season and keep our title hopes boiling. We have a genuine opportunity of winning the league this year, so we have to win at all cost,” Madeira said.

In this afternoon’s encounter, Silver will be without their first-choice goalkeeper, Brighton Munthali and Levison Maganizo due to national team engagements in Tanzania whereas Wanderers have contributed to the Flames Stanley Sanudi, Felix Zulu and Jabulani Linje.

As usual, Wanderers should keep a watchful eye on joint-leading scorer Matthews Sibale (10 goals), Thuso Paipi and Duncan Nyoni.

Veteran striker Essau Kanyenda, Joseph Kamwendo and Harry Nyirenda carry the Nomads hopes this afternoon.

Wanderers have also been boosted by the return from injury of Lucky Malata, Amos Bello and Yamikani Chester.

In other matches today, Red Lions face Civil Sporting Club at Balaka Stadium whereas Dwangwa United host Chitipa United at Chitowe Stadium. At Chilomoni Stadium, Azam Tigers welcome Mzuni FC in Blantyre.





