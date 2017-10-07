Renown Malawian gospel artist Princess Chitsulo’s 12 track DVD which was supposed to take be launched on Saturday October 6 at Chrich Multi-Purple Garden in Blantyre has been shifted to October 27 2017.

The launch has been postponed after the artist noticed that the yet to be launched DVD has been involved in pirates.

According to the artists, s ome unscrupulous people copied the DVD without

any permission and started selling it in different places.

However, Chitsulo has expressed dissapointment with the development and she suspect that the DVD was stolen by some of the members who took part in video production whom she believe had a chance to access the songs from the hard drive containing the DVD project.

“As a singer and composer am dissapointed with what has happened to my DVD considering that I always rely on music only to access my needs and support my ‘Princess Chitsulo Foundation’ where I assist school going students. What these people have done is the same us destroying my future and that of the needy students.

“I wish to apologise to all my fans and regret to announce to them that because of this I have decided to cancel the show which was expected to take place this Satuday and instead I will hold the launch on October 27 at the same venue,” said Chitsulo.

She further said that she is planning to organise investigation team in order to find the culprits who are behind the pirates.

“It is very unfortunate that after a tiresome work which has costed me over K1 million to come up with this DVD there are others who just want to benefit without spending any coin. This is sad,” added Chitsulo.

The ‘Nyimbo Yanga’ DVD is carrying famous singles like Petulo, Sikufuna Kwanga, Akayimilira, Kufuna Kwanu just to mention a few.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :