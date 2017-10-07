



The Rach Family Trust – official sponsor of Netball Association of Malawi (Nam)—has started investing in the Malawi National Netball Team and netball, in general.

Since signing a five-year K600 million sponsorship deal with Nam late last year, Rach Family Trust has been quiet.

But in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, Chairperson of the Trust, Ravi Rach, said his organisation would, among others, buy the Queens a kit.

“We have already purchased netball kits and it would be arriving in Malawi by the end of next month. The kits are of high quality because we believe netball is a big brand,” he added.

According to Rach, they have engaged kit manufacturers in India whereas a Chinese firm will be supplying netballs.

After signing the agreement, the sponsors promised to build a state-of-the art netball court.

Rach said since they signed the partnership, the Trust has spent an estimated K90 million on netball activities.

The sponsor has also released K15 million to Nam for general operations.

He admitted that they came close to terminating the deal because of ‘negative publicity’. He did not elaborate.

“We have got a reputation to protect. We did not sign the contract for fun. We got fed up with the press. We have invested a lot in netball and money does not grow on trees,” Rach said.

He said they have a good working relationship with the current Nam leadership and are committed to continue sponsoring netball, provided the association is accountable and transparent.

The Queens are expected to go in camp in Blantyre tomorrow ahead of Fast5 Netball World Series slated for Hisense Arena in Melbourne, Australia at the end of the month.

The association has submitted an estimated K33 million budget to the sponsor to cater for the Fast5 series.

Nam Chairperson, Khungekile Matiya, said they were waiting for funding from the sponsor.

“All I can say is that Nam presented its budget and we are just waiting for the sponsor to release the funds,” Matiya said in a written response.

Rach Family Trust came to the rescue of Nam last year after Airtel Malawi had decided against renewing the contract with the body at the end of K360 million sponsorship deal.





Source link