



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) on Thursday expressed sadness over government delays to pay teachers’ salaries.

Teachers in about 10 districts are yet to get their September 2017 salaries. This is happening on the sidelines of World Teachers Day, as teachers have not yet gotten their perks.

TUM general secretary Charles Kumchenga said a report from the Accountant General on the delayed salaries attributes the situation to late submission of General Paper (GP) 5 by district education managers (DEMs) through councils which facilitate the payments.

Kumchenga said that in as far as the concept of Decentralisation is concerned; the delays by the DEMs might in the long run portray a bad picture despite being good for the teachers.

He added that district councils where teachers are yet to get their salaries include Lilongwe, Rumphi, Mwanza, Karonga, Nkhata Bay, Blantyre, Mulanje, Nkhotakota, Phalombe and M’mbelwa (Mzimba).

Kumchenga observed that it was becoming a habit that whenever teachers are on holiday, government always finds a way of coming up with excuses.

“Some of the DEMs make submissions before the deadline while some do not, and it is very sad that despite our salary payment system being decentralized, we still have to face challenges in accessing our salaries.

“It is very painful that even when celebrating World Teacher’s Day, some teachers have not yet received salaries,” said Kumchenga.

