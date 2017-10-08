



Nyasa Big Bullets yesterday took advantage of Blantyre United’s leaky defence to thrash the rookies 4-0 at Chilomoni Stadium in a tense TNM Super League encounter.

Veteran striker Chiukepo Msowoya started the party from a penalty in the 44th minute, after a handball in the box.

Blantyre United goalkeeper Alex Makina did well to deny Bullets attacking duo of Msowoya, and Muhammad Sulumba only to succumb in the last 25 minutes of the match.

Sulumba doubled the lead in the 74th minute, but it was Kondwani Kumwenda who did the donkey work as he beat his marker deep in midfield before laying it for the striker to connect home. Mike Mkwate made it 3-0 before Sulumba completed a brace after connecting a Fischer Kondowe cross.

Blantyre United assistant coach Safarao Pompi blamed the loss on lack of concentration. “That penalty, which was not genuine, destabilised the players.

Although we tried to come back into the game, the players lost concentration toward the end and gifted Bullets those three goals,” he said.

Bullets assistant coach Elia Kananji praised his charges for playing to instructions. “The battle is still on. We needed to win this one to collect maximum points,” he said.

Bullets have not conceded in nine matches. "Everyone is doing his job. That is why you can see that we have been tough to beat," he said.

The victory means Bullets now have 41 points from 20 games. Be Forward Wanderers still lead the log table with 44 points although they lost 2-1 to second placed Silver Strikers at Silver Stadium who now have 42 points from 20 games as well. But the Nomads have a game in hand.

In other matches, Civil Sporting Club beat Red Lions 1-0 at Balaka Stadium while PremierBet Wizards stunned Mzuni 3-1 at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

