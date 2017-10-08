



ANTI-CORRUPTION Bureau Deputy Director General, Reyneck Matemba, on Thursday stunned a third accused in a K201million-Cashgate case, Chikondi Chimutu, with bank transactions detailing how he received a salary and allowances from Ministry of Agriculture while working at Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

During cross-examination, Matemba explained to the court that the accused had been pocketing double salary from 2010 to June 2011 from the ministry in different amounts and periods although he was working for the MDF.

Matemba also made exhibitions to the court of different transactions that confirmed the continued trend even after going to the Ministry of Disability and Elderly Affairs as a principal accountant. “This means it is not true that you last received your salary at MDF in January 20l1.

The transactions also clearly show that you continued stealing money before joining the Ministry of Disability,” Matemba said.

Chimutu, who had earlier defended himself on the charges levelled against him, said he could not remember the transactions. On his relationship with a coaccused and former co-worker at the Ministry of Disability, Conrad Nambala, Chimutu told the court that he indeed got payments totalling K15 million through cheques from Nova Technologies and General Dealings but claimed that the payments were for a loan that Nambala got from him.

When Matemba questioned why he did not bother to check the signatory to the cheque, Chimutu told the court that as a businessperson he was only interested to get his payment.

“As a businessperson I was only interested to get my money. First, he could provide a post-paid cheque and later cancel it with the cheque from Nova Company. But I have heard it here that it was not his business,” Chimutu said.

The State further questioned Chimutu how he was able to lend the accused huge sums of cash without drawing from his several bank accounts and trusted Nambala with millions when he knew about his accident when he assumed his position at the ministry.

Chimutu claimed to have been aware that Nambala, a former accounts assistant in the Ministry of Disability, had memory problems. “You said when you resumed your position Nambala was forgetful but also you had problems with his conduct of work.

Most of all, you had only known Nambala from February to June 2011 but you were able to build trust amongst yourselves?” Matemba said.

But Chimutu continuously defended his relationship with Nambala saying business people take risks and in absence of any fraudulent record of Nambala, he had no doubts in their business transactions. The court has adjourned the case to November 23 this year.





Source link