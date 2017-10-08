



PARAMOUNT Chief Chikulamayembe has accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for inciting violence at his headquarters in Rumphi over the weekend during the Gonapamuhanya Cultural Festival.

Despite the DPP distancing itself from the incident on Chikulamayembe in an interview on Monday described the DPP authorities as aggressive and bemoaned the bad conduct shown by the DPP cadets saying that tradition is above politics as such should not be underestimated.

“It is very unfortunate that this has happened during my annual celebration. All I can say is that the party officials of DPP are aggressive and it is these people who started the chaos,” he said.

Chikulamayembe has since vowed to take the matter up with President Peter Mutharika who is also DPP leader. He, however, said that he will make sure that the event is never politicised again.

“All I want to do is to discuss with the party especially officials such as the regional governors so that this does not happen again next time,” added Chikulamayembe who prior to a similar function last year warned against putting on party colours at the event.

But DPP regional governor for the North Kenneth Sanga denied the allegations that the DPP masterminded the violence but blamed the MCP and Alliance for Democracy (Aford) for the chaos.

“It is unfortunate, people who started the violence were not in any party colours or whatsoever so how did he know that they were DPP [supporters]? That is not correct and as the chief himself was coming with the opposition leaders, the bodyguards for the two opposition leaders produced panga knives and teargas as the party we did not produce knives and teargas,” Sanga said.

The police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the violence which saw nine people injured.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that a Zambian dignitary to the cultural festival died after choking from the teargas. He suffered from high blood pressure from the scuffle which worsened the condition.





Source link