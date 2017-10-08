



Blantyre city on Saturday came to a standstill as the 12.6 kilometre Nation Publications Limited (NPL) Mother’s Fun Run rolled into action.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life came to either participate or witness the colourful event that started with a marathon from Mpemba Health Centre Turn-off to Delamere Building in the central business district area before proceeding to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) with a big walk.

As Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Brass Band dished out some soothing melodies along the way, participants, including guest of honour British High Commissioner Holly Tett and NPL chief executive officer Mbumba Banda, broke sweat while spectators captured the moment with their smart phones.

At QECH, live music performance by Mibawa Band and the hospital’s dance troupe greeted them. But all this did not happen without a cause; it was part of the drive that raised about K88 million for promoting safe motherhood at QECH and its 26 health centres.

“Everyone came from a mother and it feels great to be part of this special Fun Run,” said athlete Austin Sukali, who was the first to complete the marathon from Mpemba to Delamere Building.

“I also took advantage of the run to prepare for the forthcoming Mini Olympic Games in Lilongwe next week.”

The participants also visited QECH maternity wing, where at least 14 babies were born between mid night and 6 a m yesterday.

Tett said she was impressed to see people joining hands for safe motherhood and “this is a fantastic cause”.

The post NPL Mother’s Fun Run shakes Blantyre appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link