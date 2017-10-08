



Silver Strikers came from behind to beat league leaders Be Forward Wanderers 2-1 at Silver Stadium, to cut the gap at the summit of the elite league to two points.

It was a first second-round win for the unbeaten Bankers whose main weaknesses has been recording too many draws. The Nomads, with a game in hand, have stagnated on 44 points while Silver are two points behind.

Wanderers led in the third minute when in-form hitman Esau Kanyenda fired home in the third minute. However, after a spell of dominance Silver found their deserved equaliser when striker Matthews Sibale beat goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa from close-range.

As the match wore on, the affair was a much more balanced one, with both sides threatening to grab the lead. It was Silver Strikers who found the path.

They won a free-kick, which Blessings Tembo curved into the box and Sibale was handy to power with virtually the lastkick of the first-half.

At half-time, Nomads coach Yasin Osman substituted ineffective Peter Wadabwa for youthful Julius Kajembe.

But it was the hosts that continued to attack, and they nearly extended the lead when forward Green Harawa’s shot beat Chipuwa only for substitute Lucky Malata to clear on the line.

To further strengthen the attacking force, Nomads coach introduced Yamikani Chester for Kondwani Lufeyo. But the visitors still struggled to breach the Bankers’ defence, which was heavily guarded by Yunnus Sheriff, Trevor Kalema and Mike Robert.

Sibale went from hero to villain when, deep into the second-half, he was redcarded for retaliation after being fouled by midfielder Rafiq Namwera, who also received marching orders.

A search for the equaliser for the Nomads ended when Blessings Kameza brilliantly saved a Joseph Kamwendo’s low free-kick.

Silver team manager Francis Songo said they were pleased to end the secondround winless streak. “Most importantly, we have closed the gap with Wanderers, which gives us a chance of winning the league,” he said.

His Wanderers counterpart Steve Madeira said the loss was a minor setback and was hopeful they would recover against Blue Eagles at Nankhaka ground today.

