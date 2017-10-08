



BE FORWARD Wanderers yesterday threw the TNM Super League title race wide open when they allowed secondplaced Silver Strikers to come from behind and win their match 2-1 at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

The results mean the fight for the title is slowly degenerating into a three horse race among Wanderers, Silver and Nyasa Big Bullets. Despite losing for the third time this season, the Nomads are still topping the log table with 44 points from 19 games, just two points above Silver who have played a game more whereas Bullets are still third with 41 points from 19 games.

Mathews Sibale claimed a brace for Silver after Esau Kanyenda had given the Nomads the lead just four minutes into the game. With the first chance of the game, Kanyenda fired a powerful shot into the net beating Blessings Kameza when he benefited from Chisomo Mpachika’s blunder.

But Silver never gave up and continued to pile pressure on the visitors. Sibale out-jumped Wanderers defenders to head into the net beating Richard Chipuwa after 18 minutes.

With almost the last kick of the match, Sibale completed his brace with a powerful header that gave Chipuwa no chance. In the first half, Wanderers’ defenders were shaky as they failed to contain in form Sibale who has netted 12 league goals this season.

Peter Wadabwa and Isaac Kaliati missed a chance each when it seemed much easier to score. The Lali Lubani Road side brought in Lucky Malata and Julius Kajembe for Kondwani Lufeyo and Peter Wadabwa, respectively, immediately after the half time.

Malata had an immediate impact on the game as he added stability to Wanderers’ backline. Sibale and Rafik Namwera were later shown marching orders for getting involved in a brawl.

In the dying minutes of the game, Wanderers fought hard for an equaliser but it never came. Silver Team Manager, Francis Songo, said the title race was still wide open.

“We knew it would not be an easy game. They needed the result but we needed it more. The journey continues and we could be the lucky ones to smile at the end of the season” Songo said.

His Nomads’ counterpart, Steve Madeira was clearly disappointed with the loss. “We still have a long way to go and we do not have time to mourn over the result. It was a very tough match but we have to congratulate Silver.

The league is a marathon and not a sprint. We have to forget the loss and move on,” Madeira said. In other matches played yesterday, Bullets also did themselves a great favour in their title aspirations by claiming a 4-0 victory over struggling Blantyre United at Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre.

Rejuvenated Mohamed Sulumba scored a brace, with seasoned Chiukepo Msowoya and youthful Mike Mkwate bagging a goal each. Civil Sporting Club defeated Red Lions 1-0 at Balaka Stadium through Joseph Kachule’s penalty to pile pressure on the top three.

Patrick Macheso and Jack Chiona joined forces to score a goal each to enable Dwangwa United beat Chitipa United 2-0 at Chitowe Stadium whereas Premier Bet Wizards defeated Mzuni 3-1 at Mulanje Park.

Misheck Botomani grabbed a brace while Patrick Phiri scored once to help Wizards return to winning ways. Wakisa Mweninguwe netted Mzuni’s consolation. Action continues today with Wanderers travelling to Nankhaka for a tie against unpredictable Blue Eagles.

Moyale host defending champions Kamuzu Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium in an all-soldiers affair while Azam Tigers and Mzuni will lock horns at Chilomoni Stadium.

Chitipa United will remain at Chitowe where they are scheduled to face Mafco. Lineups Silver: Blessings Kameza, Mike Robert, Trevor Kalema, Yinusa Sherrif, Mpachika,, Young Chimodzi Jnr, Duncan Nyoni, Blessings Tembo, Binwell Katinji, Green Harawa, Sibale. Wanderers: Chipuwa, Bongan Kaipa, Precious Sambani, Kondwani Lufeyo, Harry Nyirenda, Rafik Namwera, Rafik Mussa, Joseph Kamwendo, Isaac Kaliati, Wadabwa, Kanyenda.





Source link