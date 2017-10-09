



Ageless striker Esau ‘Black Mamba’ Kanyenda scored a brace for Be Forward Wanderers when they bounced back to beat 10-man hosts, Blue Eagles, 2-0 Sunday, for the Nomads to restore their five-point cushion at the summit of the log table.

Kanyenda, who also scored the consolation for Wanderers when they lost 2-1 to Silver Strikers on Saturday, netted in the 27th and 80th minutes at Nankhaka Ground in Lilongwe.

Wanderers took their tally to 47 points from 20 games, five points ahead of Silver and six points in front of rivals, Nyasa Big Bullets.

Things went from bad to worse for the fifth-placed Eagles as referee Easter Zimba red-carded the cops’ Captain, Micium Mhone, for a second bookable offence. Eagles have 32 points from 20 games.

With 10 games to go, Wanderers, will surely have a good run for their money in their chase for a first league title in 11 years.

On a personal level, Kanyenda has scored in five consecutive league games to take his tally to six goals, six behind the league’s leading scorer, Matthews Sibale of Silver.

Kanyenda put Wanderers ahead with a left-foot finish, before adding the second goal after making the most of Eagles goalkeeper John Soko’s blunder.

However, in a post-match interview, the former Flames’ leading striker was a model of modesty.

“Three points are more important to me than personal glory. What matters the most is that the team has won,” Kanyenda said.

In a post-match interview, Eagles Coach, Audloy Makonyola, accepted defeat.

“We did not play our usual game. We have to accept that we were second best on the ball today. However, we are still in the race,” Makonyola said.

In other games, defending champions Kamuzu Barracks came from behind to beat Moyale Barracks 2-1 in Mzuzu through Manase Chiyesa and Zinjani Yona’s goals. Moyale scored first through Zondiwe Munthali’s effort before Chiyesa restored parity.

Moyale are on sixth place with 31 points, at par with Mafco who moved to position seven after beating bottom-ranked Chitipa United 3-0 in Dwangwa. In Blantyre, Azam Tigers and Mzuni shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Eagles: Soko, Steve Chagoma, Gio Banda, Alupheous Nyoni, Oswald Maonga (Gilbert Chirwa), Gregory Nachipo, Phillip Masiye, Mhone, Vitumbiko Kumwenda (Luka Milanzi), Mphatso Philimon (John Malidadi jnr), Maxwell Salambula.

Wanderers :Richard Chipuwa, Bongani Kaipa, Harry Nyirenda, Lucky Malata, Ted Sumani, Mike Kaziputa (Yamikani Chester), Precious Sambani, Joseph Kamwendo, Isaac Kaliati (Felix Zulu), Peter Wadabwa, Kanyenda.





