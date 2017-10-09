



Twenty-seven football officials from nine Central Region districts at the weekend underwent a two-day administration course organised by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in Lilongwe.

Guest of honour and main facilitator FAM vice-president James Mwenda said the aim of the course was to build capacity of football administrators to run football professionally.

“The course will support the development of skills and knowledge relating to the governance, marketing and financial management of football clubs. The objective of the qualification is to assist participants in increasing their skills and knowledge in sports administration which will build capacity within clubs and provide learners with transferable skills,” he said.

Mwenda said the outcome of the course will see leaderships at district level manage to mobilise resources and improve on marketing of the game.

The course content covered strategic and performance management, operational management, football marketing and sponsorship, communication, the media and public relations as well as event and volunteer management.

Central Region Football Association (CRFA) chairperson Austin Ajawa expressed gratitude to FAM for organising the course.

“This has been long overdue. For a long time we have been looking forward to such a course to equip our administrators at district level with managerial skills to enable them develop and market the game. Most of these leaders at district have never done football administration and this was a challenge,” he said.

Chairperson for the Lilongwe district league Fanwell Mateyo said the knowledge learnt will help improve leadership and management skills. n

