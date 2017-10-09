Three people are battling for their lives at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in the commercial capital Blantyre after being hit by a lorry belonging to former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Tarsizio Gowelo who is also Member of Parliament for Blantyre City West.

The accident happened on Sunday at around 4:30pm near Manyowe Primary school.

According to information at hand, the victims met their fate as they were coming from a wedding ceremony of one of the conductors of the minibuses at Manyowe.

The driver of the lorry which sometimes is used to carry supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was driving under the influence of alcohol failed to control the vehicle and in the process he hits three, according to reports.

One of the victims has been identified as Sefina, a mother of two children. The other victims are yet to be identified but they are teenage girls.

It is said that the victims sustained serious injuries after the

The driver of the vehicle is currently in Police custody at Blantyre Police cell.