An angry groom in Singapore recently decided to teach his cheating bride a lifetime lesson by playing a footage of her alleged infidelity in front of their wedding guest.

According to The Independent, their loved ones and guest were stunned when they saw the bride ‘behaving intimately’ with another man on the screen.

The video as reported began with the bride and the groom’s relationship so far but suddenly, there was a clip of the bride with another man going into a hotel room and afterwards had intercourse in the room.

According to sources, the groom who is a wealthy businessman hired a private detective to trail his wife-to-be few weeks before their wedding. Perhaps, he had suspected that she was cheating on him.

After the video was played at the wedding, the ’embarrassed’ and ‘humiliated’ bride is said to have run out of the wedding hall.

The story became viral after the secret detective hired by the groom, Miss Zhuo granted an interview with a Singaporean media on the issue.

Zhuo said she expected her client to call off the wedding but she was amazed when she received an invitation to their wedding.

She claimed she spent six weeks monitoring the fiancée before reporting back on her alleged findings to her client.

She said it was only when she saw the tape of the woman appear at the wedding that she understood the groom’s motivation.

The footage was played in front of “many” guests, Ms Zhuo said.

The couple and the alleged lover have not been named.