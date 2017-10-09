



“As an office we can’t offer comprehensive training to our caregivers but I’m pleased that EAM have stepped in to train our caregivers in order to increase the number of trained caregivers,” she added.

Karonga district council (KDC) has bemoaned inadequate support by non governmental organization towards early childhood development (ECD) and has since appealed to the NGO’s to channel more projects towards the sector to leave a lasting impact on communities.

The development comes in the wake of revelations that Malawi as a country requires about 4 billion Kwacha to make strides in EDC programs amid challenges that have crippled the sector in Karonga and other districts in the country.

Director of planning and development (DPD) for KDC David Gondwe, said with the increased support to the sector it will help to improve children’s access to ECD facilities and services hence increasing the rate of pre primary enrollment in the district.

The DPD made the call this week when he presided over the presentation of certificates to 45 caregivers from community based child centres (CBCs) who had completed a 14 day training on early childhood development.

The 45 participants were drawn from 3 CBC’s in the district courtesy of Evangelic Association of Malawi (EAM) through community action for transformation of child health project with funding from the Norwegian Church Aid.

“As a council we are really concerned that a number of projects have come and gone without leaving a mark to communities so we are appealing to NGOs to consider channeling their funds to ECD sector in the areas of technical, infrastructure and capacity building,” he said.

He added as a council they are geared towards lobbying NGOs in supporting the sector considering the benefits that early child hood education brings to children.

District social welfare officer Atupele Mwalweni saud due to limited resources at her office they are failing to adequately support over 300 CBC’s in the district.

