A female student from Ligowe Private Secondary School in Thyolo on Sunday delivered a baby boy in the hostel, faceofmalawi can reveal.

An eyewitness from the school confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.

According to an eyewitness, the girl is fat and took advantage of her fatness in concealing the pregnancy to both her parents and school authorities up to the very end.

“But on Sunday afternoon, the girl started sweating profusely and her friends mistook it for a fever and started funning her, as they were waiting the school’s authorities to join them.

“Just before the School’s Director came to pick her for a Bvumbwe Agricultural Research Clinic, the girl delivered a baby boy,” reads an eyewitness post.

More details to come…