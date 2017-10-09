Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Ulemu Msungama for Lilongwe City South East Constituency over the weekend hired the services of veteran musician Lucius Banda to woe support from the masses ahead of the October 17 by-elections.

This is not the first time for Lucius Banda, a Member of Parliament for Balaka North Constituency to perform at MCP rally.

Recently he also performed at MCP rally in the lowershire when the Party President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera was welcoming a well-known businessman Muhammad Sidik Mia.

Writing on his official facebook page, Banda hailed Msungama for inviting him to perform at the rally.

“All the best Ulemu Msungama,” wrote Banda.

Meanwhile Malawians have hailed Lucius’ conduct.