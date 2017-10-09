The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president who is also the republican president Peter Mutharika will tomorrow going to appeal to people to vote for Dr Reuben Ngwenya in the 17th October by-elections.Ngwenya, who was recalled as a Malawi envoy to Japan after a successful tour of duty, was voted by the party’s structures in Lilongwe City South East constituency, to represent the ruling party in coming elections.

“He is development conscious. He facilitated the construction of the modern Mlodza community secondary school in the constituency while he was in Japan. He sourced water bouncers which he sent all the major cities in our country. He sourced a dialysis machine which was planted at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

“He has vast connections,” said a source privy to the background of candidate Ngwenya adding that “perhaps the DPP saw such qualities in him to persuade him to represent the party in the constituency.”

As a DPP candidate, he has already embarked on such projects as improving the dusty and potholed feeder roads in the area. People are already enjoying the fruits.

Candidate Ngwenya has also installed a maize mill in Area 23 where women in the constituency are accessing free of charge.

“In as far as development is concerned; Ngwenya is the right candidate for this job in this constituency.

“He is already known to the president and it is easy for him to do a good job in as far development is concerned,” said another resident identified as James Banda.

Malawi President Peter Mutharika is therefore expected to make a passionate appeal to the people to vote for Ngwenya.