The taxpayer-funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has asked President Peter Mutharika to come out strongly and condemn the incidences of politically-motivated violence as as killings emnagting from the blood suckers rumours in Mulanje and…

The post Malawi Righs Commission asks Mutharika to act on bloodsuckers ‘myth’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link