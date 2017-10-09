



Lucky Penemulungu and Fortune Lee were outstanding in the Old Mutual Malawi golf played on Saturday at the Lilongwe Golf Club (LGC).

The tournament, which attracted over 120 golfers, was played in medal format.

Playing off handicap 22, Penemulungu had a net score of 66 to win in the men’s category.

Kimanzi Muthengi, who was playing off handicap 23, was second with a net score of 68 after counting out former LGC captain Charles Mvula who finished third, playing off handicap 10.

In the ladies section, the toast of the day was Lee, who had a net score of 72 playing off handicap 26. Faith Longwe, who was playing off handicap 23, was second with a net score of 73.

Both Penemulungu and Lee each received a trophy and a Nipotech generator each as prizes.

“It’s been a great day for me and I played some good golf. I am very happy and excited to have won today. I thank the green keepers as the course was in superb condition. My playing partners, too, were wonderful, “ said Penemulungu in a victory speech.

He also took time to thank Old Mutual for a “wonderful and well organised tournament.”

Lee was equally happy to have carried the day. She too expressed appreciation to Old Mutual for the tournament.

Old Mutual Malawi group chief executive officer Edith Jiya thanked the golfers for the huge patronage.

“The turnout was overwhelming and we are saying thank you,” she said as she presented K350 000 towards the maintenance of the golf course.

LGC captain Partridge Shycall thanked Old Mutual for the tournament.

“Our partnership with Old Mutual dates back to many years and we don’t take it for granted,” he said. n

The post Penemulungu, Lee triumph in Old Mutual Golf appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link