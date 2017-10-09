Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel has introduced Jazz Sundays, a service that will see a Jazz band performing for customers every Sunday at the hotel.

Speaking in an interview, Sunbird Hotels Spokesperson,Levie Nkunika said as a progressive and listening brand, Sunbird Mount Soche strives to continuously improve their guest’s experience.

He added that the Jazz Sundays wouldprovide people with the environment to meet friends while enjoying delicious food and drinks while listening to jazz rhythms.

Nkunika explained the main idea behind Jazz Sundays is to provide their customers a fun filled environment inMount Soche’s beautiful Pablo’s Terrace Garden.

“As a big player in the hospitality industry with eight properties in prime highly sought after locations, we would like to engage our customers with experiential activities that help them relax and have fun” the spokesperson added.

He said together with Malawi’s top music promoters, Sunbird Mount Soche is helping to develop music talent in Malawi by exposing talent and creating synergies for artists.

Jazz Sundays will include a component for children where a bouncing castle will be set in addition to the food and beverages that will be served.

Nkunikahoped that as Mother’s Day is approaching, they have loads of new services and products attached to their accommodation and culinary offers for customers around the country.

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is one of the unrivalled players in the hospitality industry in the country offering great accommodation and culinary servicesthat provide lasting memories.

The Jazz Sundays at Mount Soche was launched on October 8, 2017.

