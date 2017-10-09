



The 2017 Ulayaclassics organisers say the winner of the bodybuilding competition will drive home a Toyota Vitz.

The competition’s founder Charles Ulaya said the car is just awaiting branding before the competition set for Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc) in Lilongwe this Saturday.

He said: “We are growing bigger. We are Ulayaclassics and our prizes speak volumes of our intentions.”

There will also be prizes up to position five, said Ulaya.

The runner-up will get K500 000 while the third-placed will get K250 000.

The fourth-placed will get K150 000 while fifth position will attract K100 000.

Meanwhile, last year’s runner-up Emmanuel ‘Musclemanze’ Muhuwa said he is gunning for the grand prize.

“I have been practising for the event. After finishing on position two last year, I want the grand prize this year,” said Muhuwa who recently participated at the Gentle Giant Classic and Arnold Classic Africa in South Africa on September 16.

He said the competition in which he finished seventh out 40, helped him prepare for the Ulayaclassic.

But he will have to fight off stiff competition from the defending champion Kenya-based Chisomo Kajamu, who is coming to defend his title and third-placed Henry Master.

Meanwhile, Ulaya said they have also introduced a cycling race, Tour de Lilongwe, to be competed for in three categories—road bike, mountain bike and single speed.

The top three in each category will get K150 000, K100 000 and K50 000. n

