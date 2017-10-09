The report confirmed that on October 8, 2017 there was road accident that killed three on spot at Hara in Chilumba south of Karonga district.

Two minibuses tried to overtake each other to pick some potential passengers on the way as they failed to reach target

The accident have left number of passengers lose their lives and leaving some

The minibuses ended up in a ditch and killing several passengers on the spot and left some seriously injured.

All victims have been taken to Karonga district hospital for treatment.

More details to follow…..