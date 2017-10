The University of Livingstonia (Unilia) has commended government for extending its Students Loan Scheme to private institutions of higher learning including Unilia. Unilia’s Vice Chancellor, Reverend Dr Timothy Nyasulu made the commendation Saturday in Mzuzu…

The post University of Livingstonia commends government for students’ loan scheme appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link