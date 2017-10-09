



PremierBet Wizards on Saturday pulled an upset of the week, stunning Mzuzu University FC (Mzuni) 3-1 in TNM Super League.

The win was the team’s first in 12 matches and it came just three days after losing to the same students in Fisd Challenge Cup at Mzuzu Stadium.

Wizards, who fired their coach Trevor Kajawa just before the cup game, played with one substitute goalkeeper Wanipa Gondwe on the bench as they got walloped 3-0.

But on Saturday, the students got the shock of their life when the team they beat 3-0 72 hours earlier, outplayed them at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

Misheck Botomani scored a brace while Patrick Phiri scored the other goal. The students scored the consolation through Wakisa Mweninguwo.

Wizards owner and technical director Peter Mponda said the victory was carefully planned and executed as the team targeted to be out of relegation by the end of the week.

He said: “We sent a second-string side to play in the Fisd Challenge Cup and rested some key players for the crucial TNM Super League match.

“We knew we had to win at all cost in the Super League match if we are to survive in the top-flight league.”

Caretaker coach Simeon Kapuza said they knew Mzuni would be complacent following their Fisd Cup victory.

Indeed, Mzuni coach Alex Ngwira blamed his charges for getting complacent after the Fisd

Cup victory and when the goals started coming, failed to recover.

Wizards are now on position 10 with 22 points just like Dwangwa United, who are also out of relegation on position 12, after beating Chitipa United 2-0.

The pressure is now on Red Lions who have slipped to position 13 with 20 points.

Masters Security are now the new tenants in the danger zone as they perch on position 14 with 19 points. n

