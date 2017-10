A woman in Chiradzulu claiming to have been attacked by bloodsuckers this morning was rushed to Chiradzulu District Hospital.

The victim identified as Milinet Elias confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

According to Elias, the incident happened on Sunday night at around 11pm.

“Dzulo usiku ndikugona ndidangoona chigesi chikuwala kuchokela pa window lakuchipinda komwe ndinagona. Kenako munthu wantali atavala zoyela anaponya kanthu kofanana ndi singano pathupilanga panthawiyo ine ndinayesela kukuwa koma mau samatuluka. Patapita kanthawi ndinavumbuluka pomwe ndinagona nkusekula chiseko,” said Elias.

She added:”Nditatuluka Mnyumbamo panapita kanthawi kuti ndiyambe kulankhula”.

Meanwhile health officials from Chiradzulu have refused to comment on the matter.