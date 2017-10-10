



Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of operations Ben Phiri has launched K10 million-worth football, netball and bawo trophies in Thyolo Central Constituency.

During the launch at Thyolo Community Ground on Sunday, Phiri, a former aide of President Peter Mutharika, said the purpose of the competitions is to promote sports in his home area.

He said: “Youth development is not all about education, but also sporting activities that can help to improve health and mental growth. I therefore, urge organisers to use the money for the intended purpose.”

The participating 12 secondary schools and 29 primary schools football and netball teams received uniforms.

The teams will also share 100 match balls.

Malawi Schools Sports Association (Massa) chairperson for Thyolo, Daniel Whayo, said the competitions help identify talent in the area.

“We are grateful to the sponsor for promoting sports in our fold,” he said.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) executive committee member Daud Mtanthiko, thanked Phiri for the sponsorship, saying it will go a long way in uplifting football standards in the district.

He said: “Football is growing as there is now so much interest from the grass roots and we are happy that Phiri has decided to assist in this area as well.

“We will give him the necessary technical support. We ask other stakeholders to emulate this good gesture.”

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) general secretary Carol Bapu and Malawi Queens assistant coach Mary Waya, were also in attendance. n

The post Ben Phiri pumps K10m into Thyolo trophies appeared first on The Nation Online.





