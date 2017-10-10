Chiradzulu District Hospital has released results of the test conducted on a woman claiming to have been attacked by blood suckers in Chiradzulu, faceofmalawi can reveal.

On Monday, a woman claiming to have been attacked by bloodsuckers on Sunday night in Chiradzulu was rushed to Chiradzulu District Hospital.

But a test conducted on the woman identified as Milinet Elias has revealed that she was not attacked by blood suckers as claimed.

District Health Officer for Chiradzulu District Hospital Jameson Chausa confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.

“We conducted several test on the woman to prove her alleged claims but the results showed nothing regarding her claims. The only thing we discovered was that the woman was engulfed with fear due to the bloodsucking rumours,” said Chausa.

The DHO also claimed that over the weekend the hospital also received another patient claiming to have been attacked by bloodsuckers.

Meanwhile President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Friday is scheduled to visit districts affected by the incident.