Youth cadets of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) continue to dominate the social media with their immoral behavior with the latest being the branding of pistols during a public function.

On Sunday, one of the DPP’s youth cadets identified as Noel Kaiya posed for a photo shoot with pistol in his waist during the launch of a football bonus organized by President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s personal aide Ben Phiri.

The photo has taken the social media by storm with others questioning the safety of Malawians and tourists in general.

Recently DPP’s youth cadets attacked Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and Enock Chihana of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) during the Gonapamuhanya celebrations in Rumphi.

The fracas led to the death of a Zambian Chief.