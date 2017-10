President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday condemned the vigilante mobs summarily executing people suspected of being “blood-sucking” vampires in the southern districts of Mulanje, Phalombe and Thyolo, saying it is affecting development in the concerned districts. Mutharika broke his…

