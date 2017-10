The State House has come out with blazing guns, firing shots at local media for suggesting that President Peter Mutharika earns K3.8 million monthly. According to the State House, Mutharika instead earns K1.5 million monthly despite…

The post Malawi President rejects newspaper report on salary compared to Magufuli appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link