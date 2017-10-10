Machinga Police is keeping in Custody Francis Mathias aged 40, Suspected to have Murdered his 45 year old elder brother Peter Mathias after tying to rape the wife of suspect.
The Deceased is elder brother to the suspect and he was lunatic, living together at Mkwinda Village.It was reported that the deceased was attempting to rape the wife of the suspect for several times.
During the night of October 9, 2017 the suspect caught him trying to rape his wife, he started fighting the deceased and he hit him with sharp object and he was unconscious.
The decease was later taken to Namasalima Health centre in Zomba where he was pronounced dead.
Postmortem results conducted at same hospital revealed that death was to severe loss of blood for he sustained a cut on his forehead and had fractures.
The suspect is in our custody and has been charged with offence of murder contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code.
Both deceased and suspect comes from Chinthenga Village, Traditional Authority Nsanama in Machinga District.