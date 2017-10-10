Mzuzu police public relations officer, Martin Bwanali has confirmed the death of a 36-year-old man who committed suicide by hanging after a quarrel with his wife.

Bwanali has identified the deceased as Thokozani Phiri who committed the suicide on Sunday in Mzimba district.

According to Bwanali, the family has been going through random fights as the husband suspected his wife of cheating on him with another man.

“On Saturday, the family fought over the same issue. The following day, Phiri was found hanging from a mango tree outside his house,”said Bwanali.

Phiri hailed from Chiwoko village in the area of Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe.