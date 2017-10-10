President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe has reshuffled his cabinet demoting his vice Emmerson Mnangangwa.

The reshuffle comes barely two days after Grace Mugabe warned of coup plot alleging to be stage by the Vice President.

According to news24, Mnangangwa has lost the post of justice minister, which he held alongside the vice presidency.

Mnangagwa heads a faction of the ruling party vying to take over from President Robert Mugabe once he steps down or dies in office.

For the first time in years, the ruling Zanu-PF party and Government information portfolios are under one hand, a development that saw Cde Simon Khaya-Moyo, who is the Zanu-PF spokesperson being appointed Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, taking over from Dr Christopher Mushohwe.

Dr Mushohwe, a long-serving director of the Presidential Scholarship Programme, is now the Minister of State in the President’s Office Responsible for Scholarships, a new ministry.

All scholarships will now be handled by the President’s Office under the Presidential and National Scholarships Department. Previously, scholarships were handled by the Presidential Scholarships Department and various ministries.

Dr Ignatius Chombo has been appointed Finance and Economic Development Minister, leaving the Ministry of Home Affairs.