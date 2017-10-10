



Star Shooter Mwawi Kumwenda has said she is in the dark about her call-up to Malawi National Netball Team which started camp training in Blantyre Monday.

As a result, Mwawi missed the netball Queens’ first day of training for the Fast5 World Netball Series at Blantyre Youth Centre. The series are scheduled for Australia.

Mwawi Monday was surprised when The Daily Times asked her as to when she would report for the training.

“You are saying there is camp-training for the Queens? Where is it taking place? When did it start? Well, I am hearing it from you. No official has told me about it. I am just hearing it from people like you,” the Australia-based player said.

Mwawi, who plays for Melbourne Vixens, said she expected either Netball Association of Malawi (Nam) or the Queens’ officials to notify her about the call-up.

She said she was in her home district of Mzimba conducting netball coaching clinics and can only make it to Blantyre on Thursday.

“I am available to offer my services to my country. My club cleared me and I was just waiting for the call-up and commencement of training. I will definitely join the squad in Blantyre on Thursday,” Mwawi said.

But Nam President, Khungekile Matiya, yesterday insisted that they sent messages, by e-mail, to all players on the call-up list and Mwawi confirmed her availability.

“Maybe let me talk to her to appreciate her concerns, but our General Secretary sent messages to all players called up for training. She is welcome to play for the Queens as she is a bonafide Malawian and we want her in the team,” Matiya said.

The Queens’ Captain, Caroline Ngwira, was also conspicuously missing from training yesterday.

Ngwira said in an interview that she had reported for training Sunday evening but excused herself yesterday morning to sort out pressing issues at home.

Queens’ Head Coach, Sam Kanyenda, said he had set last evening as the deadline for all players to report for training but would leave the matter in the hands of the team manager.

The team is expected to perform much better this year after clinching a bronze medal last year, ahead of top sides such as England, South Africa and Jamaica.

Out of the 20 players called into camp, 10 will make the final squad which will leave for the tournament on October 22.





