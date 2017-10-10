Malawi has Firearms Control Act as well as Malawi Police Act which conjunctively govern the possession, use and storage of private firearms. A picture, that has recently earned circulation and talk on the social media is of a DPP cadet (who has been identified as Noel Kaiya) bearing a pistol at a public event. When I looked at this picture, it was showing all facts that the display of the firearm was deliberate as his T-shirt got deliberately pealed offside whilst posing for the camera.

It is an offense under Malawi law to display a dangerous weapon in an angry, careless, or threatening manner. Notice should be taken that it is not the combination of the above statuses that invites the prohibition. This this to say that even when anger is not there, it still remain prohited for a civilian to display firearms (licensed or not) in public places as long as it would evoke threat.

Improper Exhibition of a Firearm and/or Improper Display of a Weapon are crimes governed by Malawi Statutes (the Firearms Control Act and Malawi Police Act). The offense stems from the common law crime of brandishing. So Malawi statutes do NOT call it “brandishing”, but “improper exhibition” of dangerous weapons or firearms. In our Criminal Code “improper exhibition” of a firearm is defined as an individual having or carrying the following weapons in an unsafe, rude, careless, angry, or threatening manner, not in necessary self defense:

Dirk (knife or dagger)

Sword

Firearm

Nukes (explosives)

Other weapon

Whether this cadet has a necessary license to own and/or own this gun is a seperate case that requires seperate investigation, but a visible immediate offense with which the public will be interested to see him answering to, is the improper exhibition of the same in the public place. I sincerely believe that our Malawi Police Service will rise above every political manipulation and fear to bring this cadet to book in relation to this offense. It must be borne in mind that Malawi is fast approaching elections period and if these cadets (who are already renowned for harmful violence) are let to possess such firearms and carry them to public events, as had been the case here, many lives will be subjected to threat.