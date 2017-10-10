Two people in Karonga have been arrested for selling medical drugs following an investigation police made to bring to book all people involved in illegal businesses in the district.

Karonga police deputy spokesperson, George Mulewa identified the suspects as 28-year-old Arnold Mwaulambo and 25-year-old Minala Mwamlima.

“The two suspects were arrested after being found selling medical drugs in their shops without any license as this is against the law, “said Mulewa.

Bottles of paracetamol, Indomethacin capsules, bottles of Trimoxazole tablets, Amoxilin and Diclofenac were among other drugs police retrieved from the suspect`s shops.

They will soon appear in court to answer the charge of selling drugs without license contrary to section 35 (1) of Pharmacy, Medicines and Poisons Act.

Mwaulambo comes from Mwaulambo village, Traditional Authority Kilipula in Karonga district while Minala Mwamlima hails from Mwakasoko village, Traditional Authority Mwakaboko in Karonga district.