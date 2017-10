Defending FISD Challenge Cup Champions, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are in ‘Green city’ Mzuzu in their quest to defend the cup as they face Moyale Barracks in the Super League preliminary round on Tuesday at…

The post Wanderers player bonuses raised: In Mzuzu for tricky FISD Cup fixture appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link