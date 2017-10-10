A young woman has caused quite a stir after she hung herself during a romantic holiday with her boyfriend on a Spanish island.

Vicky Smith, a 25-year-old Pharmacist was found hanged from a stone jetty on a romantic trip to Tenerife with her boyfriend after they bought a home together, an inquest heard.

According to The Sun UK, the young woman killed herself on the Spanish island on March 28 following a battle with depression.

She had complained of having the “world on her shoulders” after she flogged her horse to buy a house with partner Matt Arkwright, 31.

He last saw her alive reading by the pool after she told him to go ahead to dinner, Preston Coroners Court was told.

Matt explained how Vicky was “excited” about buying the house and was already planning how she wanted it to look and had bought furniture from Ikea.

But she was “clearly depressed” after selling her horse and had accepted another job at Royal Preston Hospital because she found her job in a pharmacy dealing with customers difficult.

Matt added: “I’ve always thought that Vicky was a friendly and caring person who was funny and could make anyone smile. She was well organised and planned well ahead for everything.

“We had a second holiday booked to Rome later in June, where we had been before and both loved it. The Tenerife holiday was just for a break in the summer.