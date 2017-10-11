The Ministry of Education in conjunction with the Malawi National Examination Board has released 2017 Malawi School certificate of Education examination results.

In a statement signed by Secretary for Education Science and Technology Ken Ndala that was made available to Malawian Watchdog, out of 136 candidates who sat for the examination in at least six subjects including English, 84,000 have qualified for the award of the certificate representing 61.66%.

The statement further says that 62,441 female candidates sat for the exams of which 34, 837 have qualified for the certificate. This represents 55.79%.

On the other hand, 73,806 male candidates who sat for the exams, only 49, 172 have passed. This represents 66.62%.

The statement further advises students that their results are available in all Education Division Offices, District Education Offices and in all Public and Grant-aided secondary schools.

If candidates have queries, the statement says that such queries should reach MANED by 8th November 2017 failing which such concerns will never be entertained.

Malawian Watchdog will keep you updated once we get hold of the results.