



ATLANTA (MaraviPost): Dr. Zipangani Vokhiwa hosted Fulbright Fall Welcome Reception at Georgia State University last week. The Reception was attended by 80 Fulbrighters and many donors , supporters of the Association, students and alumni.

Malawian Dr. Zipangani Vokhiwa, associate professor of science in Mercer University’s Penfield College, was nominated in March 2016 president of the Fulbright Association’s Georgia Chapter. His term will end March 2019.

Zipangani Vokhiwa draped in Africa attire addressed the audience, thanking all the Fulbrighters who attended the reception and GSU for hosting the Fulbright Welcome reception that evening.

The Fulbright Association, established in 1977, supports international educational and cultural exchange, in addition to the ideal most associated with its namesake Sen. Fulbright, which is mutual understanding among the peoples of the world. The association, which currently operates in 160 countries, has more than 360,000 alumni worldwide. Each year, approximately 8,000 individuals are awarded grants to participate in the association’s programs.

The Georgia Chapter was founded in the early 1990s and organizes six major annual events for visiting scholars, students and alumni. For more information, visit fulbrightga.org.

“The Fulbright Association Georgia Chapter is an active, diverse group of academics and professionals, including veteran and recently returned Fulbrighters from all over Georgia,” said Dr. Vokhiwa. “Our members have received Distinguished Lecturer Awards, Specialists Grants, Teaching and Research Scholar grants, International Education Administrators Seminars and more. We have been to or come from countries such as Barbados, China, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Malawi, Mali, Netherlands, Pakistan, Togo, Tunisia, Turkey and the United Kingdom.”

