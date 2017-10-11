Kufewa Acrobatics, who have recently raised the country’s flag following the release of their kung-fu movie titled Town Monger, which was posted on social media, recently drew the attention of Voice of America.

The group announced on their Facebook page that they had an encounter with a Voice of America crew on Friday.

Kufewa Acrobatics manager, Dennis Imaan, confirmed the development yesterday.

“The team from Voice of America had been on our neck, telling us that they wanted to come. So, on Friday, they did interviews with the actors,” Imaan said.

He said this was a documentary on the remake of the movie.

“They also had interviews with people just to get their views on the movie. They also looked into how the film was produced,” Imaan said.

The Lilongwe-based group on Sunday also held a screening of the movie at Crossroads Hotel.

“We would like to thank Crossroads Hotel for giving us space to hold the screening. Basically, we were targeting media houses,” he said.

Imaan said, in the wake of recent developments, people have been talking about the clip and not the whole movie, hence they wanted media houses to watch the whole film.

“We also used this platform to get feedback and we are happy that people have given us their views, in terms of the sound, picture and quality,” Imaan said.

He also revealed that the whole film is in Chichewa and that they have since put sub-titles.

Imaan also said that the first edition of the movie is yet to be completed.

“We have a DVDs of the first edition which we are trying to clear out but it is for home use only. We are working on the second edition and one of the things we are doing is changing the packaging,” Imaan said.

He said they were looking forward to doing several screenings before going for the official launch in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu as well as other areas.

“We are under pressure but we are working hard to launch the film. For now, we do not have adequate funds so we cannot rush into doing it. We hope to get funding to do things better and even improve our works,” said the manager.

Through the clips, which were posted on social media, Town Monger has been described as powerful.

The brains behind Kufewa Acrobatics include 31-year-old Imaan Shaibu, his 25-year-old brother Rashidu and 30-year-old Jumani Kantunda.

The film was shot, produced and directed by Shareef Atwab of Hashavwint Studios in Chinsapo in Lilongwe.

Town Monger is a film about a group of martial artists who notice a disturbing trend in the lives of children in Lilongwe, mainly those from their neighbourhood in Area 36.

