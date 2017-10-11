



President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday condemned the country’s political violence and perpetrators of the bloodsuckers myth, which has claimed lives of people and destroyed properties saying it is affecting the development.

The Malawi leader made the remarks during a political rally in Lilongwe, ahead the 17th October 2017 by-elections.

Mutharika pleaded with his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets to cease from starting violence.

He said political violence destroys DPP’s reputation as the blame goes to DPP cadets.

“The opposition party supporters usually starts political violence in many areas, but they rush to write their masters to put the blame on DPP in order to destroy our party’s reputation. Therefore, I am asking you to stop and refrain from such violence despite being intimidated by the opposition,” said Mutharika.

On the issue of bloodsuckers myth, President Mutharika told the country that there is no existence of bloodsuckers.

He said he understands that such rumours started in neighboring Mozambique, but he is yet to know who started it in the country.

According to him, he has already sent some traditional and religious leaders on the ground to address the community, especially in the affected districts of Mulanje, Phalombe and Chiradzuru.

“Since I sent religious and traditional leaders on the ground, the noise has been reduced. But I will also go to the same districts between 13th to 17th October, 2017 to address the issue,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, Mutharika has pledged to protect the lives and properties of the community while asked the community to stop mob justice and report the bloodsuckers’ suspect (s) to a nearby police station.

