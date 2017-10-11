The moisturiser reacted badly with the substance that had been injected into his cheeks, local reports state. Three months after the moisturising treatment, he began to suffer symptoms.

His face broke out in granulomas – groupings of immune cells that gather to try to wall off a foreign substance in the body that cannot be eliminated. Reports claim he has just 50 per cent of the face he began with left, following the corrective operations he has endured.

Mr Trujillo is scheduled in for two further procedures to rebuild his face.