Opposition People’s Party (PP) Provincial chair for the north Maquenda Chunga has resigned from his position, faceofmalawi can reveal.

The development comes barely hours after the firing of PP Vice President for Central Region Uladi Mussa who also served as Interim President for the party.

Chunga said he has resigned to concentrate on his constituents and not the party which is weakening by day ahead of the 2019 elections.

“I want to concentrate on the pople who voted for me and not the party,” said Chunga.

When contacted for comment PP Spokesperson Noah Chimpeni expressed ignorance on the matter.